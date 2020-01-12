Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Up 39.8% in December

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENBL opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

