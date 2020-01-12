Eminer Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Eminer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Biki. In the last week, Eminer has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $182,059.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01970670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eminer Token Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,680,310 tokens. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.