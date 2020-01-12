Elrond (ERD) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $13.49 million and $1.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.01968234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00186666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00124699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond's genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

