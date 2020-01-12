Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.44. 272,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,315. The company has a market capitalization of $622.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 497,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,955 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.