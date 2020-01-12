Elite Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Elite has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $506,223.00 and $1.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003799 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001114 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008332 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00053328 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Elite

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,358,873,392 coins and its circulating supply is 26,556,520,277 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.