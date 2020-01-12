ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Tops $0.0047

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $3.02 million and $1.37 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

