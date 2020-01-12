EDRCoin (EDRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $148.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,634.00 and $148.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.