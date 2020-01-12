easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.