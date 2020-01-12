e-Chat (ECHT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $3,881.00 and approximately $8,191.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last week, e-Chat has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.95 or 0.05992638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035701 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001164 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

