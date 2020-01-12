DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $326,660.00 and $1,277.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

