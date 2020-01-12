DraftCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,335.00 and $25.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

