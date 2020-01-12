Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

RDY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,052. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

