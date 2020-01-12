DMarket Achieves Market Cap of $9.69 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Tidex and Upbit. DMarket has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMarket has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

