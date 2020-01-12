Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

DIV stock remained flat at $C$3.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 246,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,854. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $342.61 million and a PE ratio of 31.40.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.199361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

