Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SAUC remained flat at $$1.05 on Thursday. 13,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,296. Diversified Restaurant has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Restaurant during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

