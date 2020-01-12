Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
SAUC remained flat at $$1.05 on Thursday. 13,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,296. Diversified Restaurant has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.
Diversified Restaurant Company Profile
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.
