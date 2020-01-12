DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 88.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after buying an additional 446,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,075,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 152,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in DISH Network by 52.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 124,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

