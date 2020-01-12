Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DISCB traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $38.40. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

