Dinastycoin Market Cap Reaches $157,367.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 66.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $157,367.00 and $3.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

