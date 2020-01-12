Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $904,077.00

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $904,077.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,503,736 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

