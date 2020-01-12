Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of DMRC traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,922. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

