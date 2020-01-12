Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Price Down 7%

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.20, 587,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 462,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

