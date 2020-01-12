DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

DexCom stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. 627,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. DexCom has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $242.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.34, for a total value of $233,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total transaction of $326,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,429. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

