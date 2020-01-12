Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.03.

DVN stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

