Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,872.47 ($24.63).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,797.40 ($23.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,765.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,697.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders acquired 323 shares of company stock valued at $557,237 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

