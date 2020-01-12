Desire (DSR) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $12,471.00 and $3,533.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Desire has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,093.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.01778140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.94 or 0.03272788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00625171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00726782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00436173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

