Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,261.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,391.11 ($44.61).

Several research analysts have commented on DLN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

DLN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,902 ($51.33). 260,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,847 ($37.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,836.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,388.99.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total value of £349,400 ($459,615.89).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

