Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth about $14,523,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 20,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,167. The company has a market cap of $812.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

