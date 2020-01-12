Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $898.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.40 million and the highest is $905.30 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $873.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

NYSE DECK traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $165.03. 279,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,352. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

