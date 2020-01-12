Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

DWSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

