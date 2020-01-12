DATA Achieves Market Cap of $2.57 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $60,206.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, UEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, UEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

