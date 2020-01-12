DAEX Market Capitalization Achieves $947,010.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $947,010.00 and approximately $412,212.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.58 or 0.06001907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001806 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

