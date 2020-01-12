CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in December

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.87. 317,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,738. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,352,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

