Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE:CELP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 7,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.53. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

