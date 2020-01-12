Cryptonite Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $57,126.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,066.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.01779714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.03263062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00615139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00731904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00069463 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00434320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

