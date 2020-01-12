Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.49.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,202,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,015. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

