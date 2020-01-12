Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 1,405,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. Cree has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 169.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cree by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.