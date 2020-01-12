Credit Suisse Group Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,630

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,570 ($46.96) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,245 ($42.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,274.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have bought a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

