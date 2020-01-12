Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.22 ($53.75).

Covestro stock opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.75.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

