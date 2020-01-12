CREDIT (CREDIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,223.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $130,418.00 and approximately $27,223.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

