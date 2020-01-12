Cred (LBA) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy and UEX. Cred has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cred has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01970670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

