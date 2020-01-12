County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ICBK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

