COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $408,783.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01970670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

