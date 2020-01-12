Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 19,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $579,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,256,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.