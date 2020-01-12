Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will post sales of $11.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.15 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full year sales of $32.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 million to $34.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.02 million, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $49.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORV. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CORV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Correvio Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Correvio Pharma (CORV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.