Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bradesco Corretora restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

VLRS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 35.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

