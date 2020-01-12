Contrasting Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Epsilon Energy (NYSE:EPSN)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Matador Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 10 0 2.91 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 20.35% 7.51% 3.73% Epsilon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Epsilon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $899.60 million 2.36 $274.21 million $1.62 11.24 Epsilon Energy $29.68 million 2.91 $6.66 million N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 119,116 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 30,502 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.