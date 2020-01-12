Contents Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $134,738.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $134,738.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

