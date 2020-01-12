Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $12,930,000.00. Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

