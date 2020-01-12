Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 594,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,166. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 6.79.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $139,464.60. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,971 shares of company stock worth $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

