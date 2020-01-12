Connect Coin Achieves Market Cap of $56,077.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $56,077.00 and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

